Lenders Take Over Bluestem With $250M Ch. 11 Credit Bid

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- E-commerce-focused Bluestem Brands Inc. secured a Delaware bankruptcy judge's approval Tuesday to sell itself to a lender and creditor syndicate in exchange for a $250 million credit bid and liability assumptions, after finding no other buyers for its multifaceted business. The deal cleared by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath also included a $187 million liability in prior descriptions of the agreement, although the approved deal included a range of options. Named as purchaser was BLST Acquisition Co. LLC, an affiliate for lenders represented by collateral and administrative agent Cerberus Business Finance LLC. Bluestem, along with the revolving credit-issuing, long-running Fingerhut...

