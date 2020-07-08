'What About Federalism?' Judge Asks In 11th Circ. Dental Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday not to reverse a ruling denying members of Alabama's dental examiners regulator with immunity from a SmileDirectClub antitrust suit, but faced questioning over states' rights. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, backing SmileDirectClub as an amicus filer alongside the Federal Trade Commission in a rare appearance in oral arguments, asserted that the Board of Dental Examiners has failed to show the "active supervision" required to claim antitrust immunity as an arm of the Alabama state government. But those assertions drew pushback from a panel judge citing board warnings...

