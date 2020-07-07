NLRB Seeks Feedback On Upending 'Contract Bar' Policy

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday asked for public input on whether and how it should revamp its so-called contract bar doctrine that generally protects unions from being ousted during the terms of their collective bargaining agreements, weeks after the board opted to take a fresh look at the policy. The NLRB issued an invitation for stakeholders to file amicus briefs regarding the labor law doctrine in a case involving Mountaire Farms, a poultry processing plant in Delaware, where a worker is pushing to cut ties with a United Food and Commercial Workers local. Last month, the board announced that...

