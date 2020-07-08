Wyoming Says FTC Ignores 'Real World' In Fighting Coal Deal

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The state of Wyoming has urged a Missouri federal judge to reject the Federal Trade Commission's challenge to a joint venture between Arch Coal and Peabody, saying the FTC has failed to recognize how the market works and that stopping the merger will cause harm to the state's coal industry. The FTC's allegation that the deal would result in higher prices for South Powder River Basin coal doesn't make sense, because the energy market is competitive and the merged entity would be "effectively cutting off its nose to spite its face" by hiking prices as demand for coal drops, the state attorney...

