Wis. Judge Clears Middleby Unit In Suit Over 'Patent Troll' Law

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Middleby Corp. food equipment unit was let off the hook in a case involving Wisconsin state law targeting "patent trolls" when a Wisconsin judge ruled that a rival's patent allegations were preempted by federal law. In a 17-page decision issued Monday, Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Screnock found that Simply Manufacturing Inc.'s claims that Middleby's ALKAR-RapidPak Inc. violated a Wisconsin "patent notification" statute were barred by federal preemption. The state statute — intended to thwart "patent trolls" or nonpracticing entities — prohibits parties from making false or misleading accusations of patent infringement, and details certain requirements for notifying the other...

