Fed. Circ.'s Arthrex Fix Was Wrong, Polaris Tells High Court

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Polaris Innovations Ltd. is the latest to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the Federal Circuit's purported fix in its Arthrex ruling that makes it easier for Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges to be fired, saying the "swords" above the judges' heads now "hang by thinner threads." In a June 30 petition for a writ of certiorari docketed Monday, Polaris said the Federal Circuit's October Arthrex decision got it right when it held that administrative patent judges were unconstitutionally appointed, but that the court's remedy — striking down part of the Patent Act to allow the USPTO...

