Chief Justice Hospitalized In June, Supreme Court Confirms

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized last month after injuring himself in a fall, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday, confirming a report in the Washington Post. The 65-year-old justice spent the night at a hospital on June 21 and was treated for an injury to his forehead that he sustained in a fall while exercising near his home, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. "The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning," Arberg said. Justice Roberts has experienced seizures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS