Grant Thornton Fined £1.95M Over Retail Chain Audit Failings

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 3:08 PM BST) -- The Financial Reporting Council said on Wednesday that it has fined Grant Thornton UK LLP £1.95 million ($2.45 million) for missteps in its audits of a drinks retail chain before the company went bust in 2018. The regulator said Wednesday that the accounting company had breached "important standards" in the integrity of auditing. It also highlighted problems with meeting ethical standards and a "loss of independence." The penalty was imposed over Grant Thornton's audits of Conviviality PLC, a beer, wine and spirits business, between 2014 and 2017. The Big Four firm would have had to pay £3 million if it had not...

