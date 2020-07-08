Watchdog Tells Insurance Provider To Fix Misselling Breaches

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 1:21 PM BST) -- The antitrust regulator ordered a subsidiary of global banking group BNP Paribas on Wednesday to appoint an independent auditor to examine how it protects consumers from being wrongly sold payment protection insurance. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had sent "legally binding directions" to Cardif Pinnacle over the reparations it must make, after it found the company had sent inaccurate communications to customers over the controversial insurance product. The CMA has also written to Lloyds and Nationwide banks after they breached an order requiring them to send customers annual reminders setting out how much they have paid for PPI, what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS