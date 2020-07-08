Lloyd's Body Sets Up Strategy Committee As It Plots Overhaul

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 6:24 PM BST) -- The technical body for Lloyd's of London has established a committee to "guide the evolution" of its delegated authority business, as the 334-year-old market looks to cut operating costs amid a wider modernization push. The Lloyd's Market Association said the specialist committee will look at underwriting, distribution and claims for delegated authority business, which comprises around 40% of the market's overall gross written premium. Delegated authority is where insurers permit another company to act on their behalf, either for underwriting or handling claims. The committee will help coordinate the market's so-called Future at Lloyd's strategy, which looks at digital innovation and...

