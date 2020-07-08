Wash. AG's Clean Water Claims Outdated, Mine Owner Says

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The owner of a gold mine in Washington state has told a federal court it cannot be sued for state and federal clean water violations because the mine has been shut down for years, arguing clean water regulations only pertain to ongoing violations. Kinross Gold USA Inc., which operated the Buckhorn Mountain Mine through its subsidiary Crown Resources Corp. for 10 years, told the court Tuesday that because gold mining at the site stopped in 2017, the case should be dismissed for failure to state a claim under the federal Clean Water Act and Washington Water Pollution Control Act. The company...

