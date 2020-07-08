US, Kenya Kick Off First Round Of Trade Deal Talks

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Kenya began negotiations on Wednesday toward securing the first full trade accord initiated by the Trump administration, according to a statement by the U.S. trade representative. Over the next two weeks, American and Kenyan negotiators will carry out their first round of talks — virtually, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic — aimed at reaching a full-fledged trade agreement, the USTR said. The deal, if completed, would be the first free trade agreement between the U.S. and a country in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a May report from the Congressional Research Service, Congress' nonpartisan research wing. "Under President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS