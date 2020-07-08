PR Utility Asks For $136M To Pay Electrical Grid Manager

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority has asked the Puerto Rico bankruptcy court to sign off on a $136.3 million payment to a private contractor slated to take over management of the island's power grid. In a motion filed Tuesday, PREPA, Puerto Rico's publicly owned electric utility, asked the court to allow an administrative claim by LUMA Energy LLC to cover what PREPA said will be the upfront costs of the transition of the management of electrical transmission and distribution to LUMA. "The T&D contract is a critical step in transforming Puerto Rico's energy sector and modernizing its power grid," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS