PPP Aid Boosted At Least 215 Law Firms In Delaware

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Five Delaware law firms — led by Maron Marvel, Morris James and Potter Anderson — were reported as receiving between $1 million and $5 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program aid this week, among 215 state firms qualifying for at least $150,000 in aid for job retention and business preservation.
The recipients ran the gamut, from corporate and commercial law practice leaders to community legal aid, personal injury and real estate practices and elder law practitioners. At the top of the list were Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Morris James LLP and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP at $2 million to $5 million, and Ashby & Geddes PA and Bayard PA at $1 million to $2 million, according to data released by the Small Business Administration.
Maron Marvel, a trial and litigation firm with 12 offices in 10 states, reported on the government's database that its loan was tied in part to the retention of 192 jobs, the most of any in Delaware.
Close behind and in the same category were Morris James, which noted a potential retention of 162 jobs, and Potter Anderson, Delaware's oldest law firm and one of the 10 oldest nationwide. Potter Anderson, which has a strong focus on corporate and commercial law, reported that the assistance could help keep 105 jobs.
The SBA's nationwide dataset was released with redactions and limitations, omitting exact awards and, in the case of payouts of $150,000 or less, holding back the identity of recipients.
Absent by name from any of the lists of Delaware recipients were some of the largest and most influential corporate and commercial law firms that practice in Delaware, including Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP; Richards Layton & Finger PA; Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP; Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP; Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC; and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz.
None of the firms contacted responded Wednesday to requests for information.
Although many Delaware firms were unnamed for awards in Delaware, out-of-state headquarters of some practices in Delaware did show up.
Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP, a leading bankruptcy practitioner in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, was listed as receiving between $2 million and $5 million at its Los Angeles main offices, although no job retention figures were noted.
The majority of Delaware firms receiving the assistance were located at addresses in and around Wilmington and its suburbs, although most parts of the state were represented.
Some firms also received funds under categories reserved for contract or consulting work for public sector agencies, including authorities, public defender activities and legal service providers. In that category was Delaware's Community Legal Aid Society Inc., which received a $1 million to $2 million loan. The Legal Services Corporation of Delaware likewise received between $150,000 and $350,000.
--Editing by Abbie Sarfo.
