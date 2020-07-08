Ex-Del. Chief Justice Strine Joins Columbia, Penn Law

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Retired Delaware Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. added a pair of new and prestigious academic appointments to his long record on Wednesday, picking up distinguished scholar positions at both Columbia Law School and the University of Pennsylvania's Carey Law School. In simultaneous announcements, Strine was named the Distinguished Senior Fellow of Columbia's Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership and the Michael L. Wachter Distinguished Fellow in Law and Policy at Penn. The announcements came about seven months after Strine left the state's top court following 21 years of service as vice chancellor, chancellor and, from 2014...

