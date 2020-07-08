3 Takeaways As Religious Schools Win High Court Bias Fight

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday gave faith-based institutions wide leeway to hire and fire employees whose jobs are tinged with religious duties without having to worry about job discrimination suits down the line. By a 7-2 vote, the high court said the Ninth Circuit was wrong to rule that the so-called ministerial exception — a decades-old legal doctrine that shields religious employers from certain workers' claims by blocking courts from hearing the cases — didn't apply to two discrimination suits launched by California parochial elementary school teachers against their employers. The ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, broadened the high...

