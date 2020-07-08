Ex-Fed. Circ. Chief Tells Justices Alice Is Scalpel, Not Hammer

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Retired Federal Circuit Chief Judge Randall Rader told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that the justices' 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank should be used like a "scalpel, not a sledgehammer" when applied to the question of a patent's validity, Rader, who retired from the federal bench in 2014, was joined by electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc. in filing the amicus brief with the high court in a case involving an invalidated garage door patent belonging to The Chamberlain Group Inc. Rader and ChargePoint urged the justices to take up The Chamberlain Group's case, saying a...

