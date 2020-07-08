DA Slams Judge's 'Childish' Street Fight But Forgoes Charges

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors declined to bring charges on claims that a New York state judge and his wife attacked their Buffalo neighbors in late June, with the Erie County district attorney saying "all parties were equally childish." Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn told Law360 on Wednesday that he would not file criminal charges after reviewing evidence of the residential street fight between New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti, his wife and their neighbors. Medical records and photos show that the fight left the neighbor with a facial fracture and bloody bite marks that the judge's wife confirmed to Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS