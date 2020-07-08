Chance Of Appeal Doesn't Waive Fee Deadline, Pa. Panel Says

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Waiting to see if a worker's wage case is appealed does not waive a 30-day time limit for seeking an attorney fees award, a Superior Court of Pennsylvania panel ruled Wednesday. Though Pennsylvania's Wage Payment and Collection Law allows employees who win their cases to collect attorney fees from their employers — a law that's also extended to fees for appeals — Dr. Michael Szwerc waited too long after a June 2018 Superior Court ruling and a September 2018 amended judgment of the trial court to file his motion for fees after the court had given up its jurisdiction over the...

