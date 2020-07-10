Takeaways From FCA's Latest Financial Crime Controls Fine

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT) -- Only four months after the the United Kingdom's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation issued a £20.47 million ($23.18 million at current exchange rates) penalty against Standard Chartered Bank for alleged violations of the U.K.'s Ukraine- and Russia-related sanctions,[1] another bank is in the news for regulatory breaches. This time it is the London arm of Commerzbank AG, which was hit by the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority on June 17 with a fine of £37.8 million ($47.85 million at current exchange rates) for failures in its anti-money laundering controls. Financial institutions operating in the U.K. are required to take steps to minimize...

