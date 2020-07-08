Ill. Tax Firm Fosters 'Disgusting' Culture For Women, Suit Says

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois tax law firm maintains a "patently disgusting, highly inappropriate and offensive" work environment in which women attorneys and staff are belittled, sexually harassed and forced into uncomfortable situations both in and out of the office, four former employees told an Illinois state court Tuesday. Sandrick Law Firm in South Holland, Illinois, is "fraught with pervasive sexually harassing behavior, gender discrimination and retaliatory conduct," Shawn Barbush, Bridgett Sagris, Melanie Brennan and Jerri Bush say in their 51-page complaint. In particular, firm owner William Sandrick and economic development director Adam Dotson contributed to the sexually hostile and derogatory culture, the women...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS