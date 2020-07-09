What FERC Grid Cybersecurity Review Means For Power Cos.

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, utilities have experienced an increase in ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks, and federal authorities have advised the energy sector to remain vigilant to these threats. On June 18, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a notice of inquiry, or NOI, seeking comments on potential cybersecurity enhancements to the Critical Infrastructure Protection, or CIP, reliability standards. These enhancements are the result of FERC's recent comparison of the current CIP reliability standards with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, Cybersecurity Framework. The NIST framework sets forth a comprehensive, repeatable structure to guide cybersecurity...

