Justices Told PTAB Constitutional Issues Persist Post-Arthrex

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 11:58 PM EDT) -- Duke University has told the U.S. Supreme Court that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges remain unconstitutionally appointed and that the Federal Circuit is sidestepping Arthrex when it denies remands to parties that don't raise appointments clause challenges in their opening briefs. Duke is asking the Supreme Court to grant review in the current case to decide how the change of law in Arthrex applies to all cases pending on appeal where improperly appointed administrative patent judges revoked patent rights or to hold this case while it takes up the petition in the Arthrex case itself. The university, which is seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS