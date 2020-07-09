UK And Australia Privacy Watchdogs Probe AI Firm Clearview

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 6:28 PM BST) -- British and Australian privacy regulators on Thursday announced an investigation into facial recognition company Clearview AI, focusing on its use of "scraped" data and biometrics of individuals. Users of Clearview's facial recognition app can upload a photo of an individual and match it to photos of that person collected from the internet. The app then links to where the photos appeared, according to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office. "The investigation highlights the importance of enforcement cooperation in protecting the personal information of Australian and U.K. citizens in a globalized data environment," the two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS