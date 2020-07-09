UK Watchdog Fines Pharma Cos. £2.3M For Market Fixing

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 1:06 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust regulator said Thursday that it has fined three pharmaceutical companies a total of £2.3 million ($2.9 million) and secured an £8 million payment to the National Health Service after finding they had made an illegal arrangement to supply a life-saving drug. The Competitions and Markets Authority said it has secured an £8 million payment to the National Health Service in its action against three pharmaceutical companies. (AP) A British pharmaceutical consultancy, Amilco, and Dutch manufacturer Tiofarma agreed to stay out of the market for fludrocortisone acetate tablets, which are used to treat diseases of the adrenal gland, the Competitions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS