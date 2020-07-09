Insurance Watchdog Unveils New Faces On Advisory Groups

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 1:59 PM BST) -- The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has appointed new members to the groups that advise it on technical standards and notify the regulator of cases where European Union law has been misapplied. Approximately one in three of the new appointees to both the Insurance and Reinsurance Stakeholder Group and the Occupational Pensions Stakeholder Group are women. The members come from countries including France, Malta and Belgium, in line with the authority's ambition to have "balanced representatives" in gender and geography. Other nations represented on the groups are Romania, Germany and the United Kingdom. "In these challenging and uncertain times it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS