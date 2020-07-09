Deloitte Faces Record £15M Fine For Autonomy Audit Failings

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog wants to impose a record £15 million ($19 million) fine on Deloitte after an independent tribunal on Thursday found serious failures in its audits of Autonomy Corp., the software company that was at the center of one of the country's biggest civil fraud trials. Deloitte was guilty of multiple losses of objectivity, recklessness and serious negligence when it audited Autonomy two years before the disastrous $11 billion acquisition of the company by Hewlett-Packard in 2011, the Financial Reporting Council tribunal ruled. The Big Four audit company also breached its obligation to act with integrity. The tribunal heard that the FRC's conclusions are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS