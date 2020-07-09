Pictet Group Unit Nabs More Than $1.16B For 5th Fund

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT) -- The alternative investment arm of Swiss private bank and asset management firm Pictet Group said Thursday that it has finalized its fifth fund focused on making private equity, venture capital and other types of investments after raising over $1.16 billion. Pictet Alternative Advisors, the alternative investment arm of Pictet Group, has wrapped up Monte Rosa V, according to a statement. The new fund will invest primarily in North American and European buyout funds, though it has the ability to invest in other geographies as well, including China and Australia. It will also invest in venture capital and growth equity funds. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS