NuVasive Spinal Fusion Patents Largely Survive PTAB Review

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday upheld all 19 claims Alphatec Holdings Inc. challenged in one NuVasive spinal fusion implant patent, while invalidating four of six claims in another as being obvious. The board handed down three final written decisions, including one that upheld U.S. Patent No. 8,361,156 B2. The board said it was not persuaded that existing technology discloses a key element of medical device company NuVasive's patent. In the board's view, Alphatec failed to provide a sufficient rationale for combining elements of an earlier patent and an earlier patent application. "Because petitioner's reasons to combine are not supported...

