Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell and Miller Canfield secured spots on this week's legal lions list with a win for Fiat Chrysler in racketeering litigation brought by GM, while Gibson Dunn ended up among the legal lambs after a court ordered the Dakota Access pipeline, operated by its client, to shut down. Legal Lions On top of this week's legal lions list are Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC. A Michigan federal judge ruled in favor of their client, Fiat Chrysler, on Wednesday, finding General Motors can't prove it was directly harmed by an alleged racketeering scheme in which...

