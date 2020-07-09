Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Object To Sierra Club 'Side Deal' In Coal Plant Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The federal government is opposing a "side deal" the Sierra Club struck with DTE Energy Co. on top of a government settlement that resolved a 10-year suit over allegations DTE illegally modified four of its plants, including Michigan's largest coal-fired power plant.

Saying the Clean Air Act does not allow a private party to settle on more ambitious terms than the government agreed to, the federal government on Wednesday urged a Michigan federal court to deny approval of an agreement between the Sierra Club and DTE that calls for the company to close down certain coal-fired units and fund a pair...

