Feds Object To Sierra Club 'Side Deal' In Coal Plant Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The federal government is opposing a "side deal" the Sierra Club struck with DTE Energy Co. on top of a government settlement that resolved a 10-year suit over allegations DTE illegally modified four of its plants, including Michigan's largest coal-fired power plant. Saying the Clean Air Act does not allow a private party to settle on more ambitious terms than the government agreed to, the federal government on Wednesday urged a Michigan federal court to deny approval of an agreement between the Sierra Club and DTE that calls for the company to close down certain coal-fired units and fund a pair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS