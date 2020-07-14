Bracewell Lands Ex-Baker Botts Transactional Tax Partner

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP has brought on a former Baker Botts LLP partner experienced in advising companies on transactional tax matters to the firm's tax practice in Washington, D.C. Don J. Lonczak joined Bracewell as a partner who has advised clients on domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate spinoffs, public and private financings, bankruptcies, financial products and private equity investments, the firm said in a July 9 statement. Lonczak told Law360 on Monday that one reason he joined Bracewell is its transactional tax practice, which he called impressive. "I think I will be able to jump right in and...

