Justices' Ruling May Give Lawmakers Path To Trump Docs

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court vacated lower-court rulings upholding congressional subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial information Thursday, but the opinion could create a clear avenue for lawmakers to seek the president's records in the future. In his majority opinion for the U.S. Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts laid out a four-part test to determine whether congressional subpoenas for the president's records should be permitted. (AP) Attorneys representing Trump and the three House committees seeking Trump's records from Capital One, Deutsche Bank and his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP failed to propose a reasonable standard in the dispute over the subpoenas for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS