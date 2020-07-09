Jones Day Must Hand Over Nationwide Associate Pay Data

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday told Jones Day that it must surrender nationwide associate salary data to female attorneys behind a pay discrimination proposed class action, after the firm argued the discovery request was overbroad and should be limited to certain states and offices. During a telephonic status conference, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss allowed the six named plaintiffs to obtain nationwide discovery on associate pay and "numerical evaluation data" recorded between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2018, according to a minute entry in the docket. Counsel for the plaintiffs, Kate Mueting of Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP, said...

