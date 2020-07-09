Former Manhattan US Attorney Berman Details His Ouster

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman testified Thursday at a closed-door session before the House Judiciary Committee, describing his final hours on the job as U.S. Attorney General William Barr sought to remove him. Geoffrey Berman, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, arrives for a closed door meeting with the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Berman's prepared opening remarks to the committee added detail to the tumultuous 24-hour period that led to Berman's resignation as the Trump administration allegedly sought to replace him in the Southern District of New York with U.S. Securities and Exchange...

