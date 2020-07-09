Employment Firm's TM Suit Gives Rival's Name A Bad Review

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Employment Law Group lodged a trademark lawsuit Thursday in D.C. federal court against the San Diego Employment Law Group, alleging that the defendant operated under a different name until it received several negative Yelp reviews. Washington, D.C.-based The Employment Law Group claims that California-based San Diego Employment Law Group has violated its trademark rights by using a "confusingly similar" name for its own legal services. The Employment Law Group says it offers legal services in San Diego and California more broadly. According to the D.C. firm, SDELG — headed by managing partner Dennis Michael Grady — used to be known...

