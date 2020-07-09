Fintech SoFi Applies For National Bank Charter With OCC

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Online lender Social Finance Inc. confirmed to Law360 Thursday that it has submitted an application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to obtain a national bank charter. A spokesperson for San Francisco-based SoFi said that the company had formally applied to the OCC to form a new national bank known as Sofi Bank, National Association. The OCC also confirmed to Law360 that the agency had received the application. Should the application be granted, SoFi would be able to take customer deposits and make loans without using a bank partner, and benefit from no longer being regulated by a...

