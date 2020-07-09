Full Fed. Circ. Won't Consider Standing In Novartis Drug Case

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Thursday declined to review a three-judge panel's April opinion finding that Argentum Pharmaceuticals lacked standing to appeal a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding the validity of a patent covering Novartis' multiple sclerosis drug, rejecting Argentum's petition for rehearing en banc. The circuit's 12 active judges said they wouldn't be considering the case in a brief order that didn't expand on their rationale. In its precedential opinion, the panel held that Argentum hasn't shown it will suffer any injury as a result of not being able to seek redress of the PTAB decision. In particular, Argentum...

