W.Va. Mine Reclamation Fund Falls Short, Suit Says

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is unprepared to handle environmental reclamation as it faces a slew of mine insolvencies across the state and has failed to tell federal regulators about that deficiency, a group of environmentalists have told a West Virginia federal court. The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and Sierra Club said in a suit filed Thursday that the department and its secretary, Austin Caperton, violated the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act by hiding the financial problems of a reclamation fund the department runs. That law requires regulators to inform the federal Office of...

