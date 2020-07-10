Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

W.Va. Mine Reclamation Fund Falls Short, Suit Says

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is unprepared to handle environmental reclamation as it faces a slew of mine insolvencies across the state and has failed to tell federal regulators about that deficiency, a group of environmentalists have told a West Virginia federal court.

The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and Sierra Club said in a suit filed Thursday that the department and its secretary, Austin Caperton, violated the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act by hiding the financial problems of a reclamation fund the department runs. That law requires regulators to inform the federal Office of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!