NY Judge Invoked Police Ties Seeking To Avert Wife's Arrest

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge repeatedly yelled at Buffalo police officers responding to a fight with his neighbors late last month, invoking his family ties to the police force as he demanded they not arrest his wife, according to audio of the incident. Both New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti and his wife, Maria Grisanti, were handcuffed and detained, authorities confirmed, but neither was formally arrested. On Wednesday, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn declined to bring charges against anyone involved in the fight on June 22, branding it "childish" for all parties. Flynn's office said Thursday...

