Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said it is planning to cut down on the amount it has to pay out to people who lost money in failed financial services companies, as the levy it charges regulated firms to fund its operations continues to rise. Compensation costs rose from £448 million ($567 million) in the year 2018-19 to £527 million in the last 12 months. The rise was largely because of the unforeseen and growing number of claims against operators of self-invested personal pensions, Caroline Rainbird, chief executive of the financial lifeboat scheme said as it published its annual report for 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS