EBA Calls For Review Of Bank Resolution Amid Virus

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 9:09 PM BST) -- The European Banking Authority has asked bank supervisors to consider the impact of COVID-19 on financial institutions' recovery plans. On Thursday, the EBA outlined a number of measures national authorities, such as the Bank of England and Germany's Federal Agency for Financial Markets Stabilisation, need to consider as financial regulators work with the industry to cope with the pandemic. It asked the national authorities charged with overseeing the resolution of challenged bankers to assess whether the problems caused by the pandemic could end up changing resolution plans. Such a move could see authorities request up-to-date information from certain institutions to reflect...

