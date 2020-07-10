G-20 Report Calls For Quicker Progress On Move From Libor

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 3:36 PM BST) -- National financial regulators must radically step up efforts to encourage banks to abandon the Libor interest rate, a report for G-20 world leaders said, warning that few lenders have even started work in moving to a new benchmark. The Financial Stability Board and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said in a report on Thursday that banks and regulators must put in "significant commitment and sustained effort" if they are to be ready when the discredited London Interbank Offered Rate stops being published at the end of 2021. Their report, which is based on a survey of 96 jurisdictions, was commissioned by...

