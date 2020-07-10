FCA Sets Out Payment Provider Rules Amid Wirecard Scandal

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 3:03 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has set out rules for British payment processing companies to follow as it seeks to safeguard consumers' money, days after placing restrictions on the British operations of Wirecard it fell into insolvency in Germany. The City watchdog published rules on Thursday that force payment and e-money companies to fence off their customers' cash. The measures are designed to ensure that the money is not wrongly mixed with cash that is due to other creditors if the payment company files for insolvency. The FCA said it imposed the rules in response to the need to protect people who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS