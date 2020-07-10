Solar Panel Fraudster Appeals Conviction For £17M Scam

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 6:26 PM BST) -- A man who scammed millions of pounds in a fraudulent scheme to sell and install solar panels appealed his conviction Friday, arguing the judge shouldn't have told jurors they could judge him for staying silent during a police interview. Ludovic Black challenged the results of an August 2018 verdict finding six men guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation at Liverpool Crown Court for running a £17 million ($21.5 million) scam operated by Solar Energy Savings Ltd. Black's attorney Simon Csoka QC told the Court of Appeal that the jurors "came to an erroneous view" of the strength of...

