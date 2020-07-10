Insurers Claim Pricing Cleanup Success Ahead Of FCA Report

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 4:21 PM BST) -- An insurance trade body said on Friday that the sector has made efforts to improve its behavior after a pricing scandal that costs consumers £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) a year, ahead of a potential crackdown by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Association of British Insurers said most of its members have introduced measures to "improve outcomes" for long-term customers, after the sector was accused of effectively penalizing loyalty by increasing the price of insurance at renewal each year. The Financial Conduct Authority has said the market is not working well for consumers who do not shop around, and will set out...

