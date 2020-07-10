DC Circ. Backs FERC Energy Storage Rule

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's landmark rule making a place for energy storage in wholesale electricity markets, rejecting arguments that the rule unlawfully intrudes upon state electricity authority. Echoing skepticism raised during oral arguments just over two months ago, a D.C. Circuit panel said nothing in FERC Order No. 841 directly regulates local electricity distribution systems, which the Federal Power Act reserves for state authority. The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and utility industry groups argued that a portion of Order No. 841 flouts the FPA by preventing states from determining whether energy storage...

