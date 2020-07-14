NY High Court Case Could Upend Litigation Finance Industry

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT) -- On June 23, the New York Court of Appeals accepted certification of questions that could have significant ramifications for litigation finance. The court will address whether a litigation financing agreement would qualify as a loan — and thus be subject to New York usury laws — where the repayment obligation reaches attorney fees that the client's lawyer recovers in unrelated litigation. New York's Usury Statutes New York has two usury statutes, one civil and one criminal. Both statutes apply to transactions between private parties and can be used as a defense in civil and criminal cases alike. The consequences of finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS