3 Firms Guide Chinese Gig-Worker Platform's $33M US IPO

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Chinese gig-worker platform Quhuo started trading Friday after raising $33 million in an upsized initial public offering steered by Wilson Sonsini, Maples and Calder and Commerce & Finance Law Offices. Beijing-based Quhuo Ltd. said Friday it priced 3.3 million American depositary shares at $10 apiece, a larger offering than its earlier plan to sell 2.7 million American depositary shares. The ADSs also began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Friday, where they opened at $15.31 and are trading under the symbol QH. Each ADS represents one share of Class A common stock. Quhuo is headquartered in Beijing and registered in...

