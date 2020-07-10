LA Labor Partner Accused Of Sexually Harassing Associate

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The head of the labor and employment practice at Los Angeles-based law firm Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs APLC is facing allegations he engaged in an extended campaign of "creepy" behavior toward an associate that peaked with a "nightmarish" incident during a work trip overseas. Former firm associate Chaena Dade filed suit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing partner Rodney Diggs of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior that eventually caused her to leave the firm. "Touting its customer service, the firm advertises that its clients 'enjoy the benefits of our "hands on" approach with each file,'" Dade's complaint says....

